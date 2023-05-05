New larger blue recycling bags will, Wastesavers say, give households more capacity for recycling their cardboard and paper.

The blue bags, along with new box stickers and a leaflet will start arriving on your doorsteps from the start of May this year.

This means Newport residents will see the green plastic boxes repurposed for small electrical items and glass with the blue box now redundant.

With more and more residents working from home and the rise in online shopping and deliveries, cardboard packaging has increased whilst the volume of newspapers and magazines being consumed has dropped.

As such, Wastesavers are combining paper and cardboard together into a new larger blue bag, which is 60 per cent bigger than the previous green box.

"If you do not want to keep your old blue box and repurpose it, but would prefer it was recycled then please leave it out for collection and we will take it away on the day of your scheduled collection day," a spokesperson said.

Newport City Council and environmental partners Wastesavers say they are proud of their residents having achieved in being one of the top 10 performing UK recycling cities.

A spokesperson for Wastesavers says “Although the recycling achievements in Newport is something to be celebrated, we need to go further and we hope by providing this additional capacity will go some way to achieving this.

"However, we need to continue improving our recycling rate in order to reach the Welsh Government statutory figure of 70 oer cent by 2025.”