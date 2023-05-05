Nathan Wyburn, from Ebbw Vale, has created a likeness of the new King made entirely out of toast and Marmite.

The 42 slices of toasted bread were used to, Mr Wyburn says, "raise a toast" to the King during his coronation week.

The 33-year-old says he wanted to "celebrate" the King's coronation by creating a piece of art using ingredients from the new monarch's reported favourite sandwich.

According to the Daily Mail, the snack of choise consists of egg, pesto, gruyere cheese and the famous yeast extract spread, all contained in a granary bap.

The former Britain's Got Talent contestant said it took him two hours to create the artwork.

Housemates of Mr Wyburn reportedly ate the whole work so that nothing went to waste.