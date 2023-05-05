ITEMS including power tools were stolen from a Monmouthshire property in an overnight raid last month.
Gwent Police are investigating a report of burglary in Holmfield Drive, Llandogo between 4.15pm on Thursday, April 20 and 6.50amthe following day.
Several items, including power tools, were taken from a residential property.
A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300127458.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."
