Gwent Police are investigating a report of burglary in Holmfield Drive, Llandogo between 4.15pm on Thursday, April 20 and 6.50amthe following day.

Several items, including power tools, were taken from a residential property.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300127458.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."