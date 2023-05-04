A 'LARGE' fuel spillage is affecting two miles of road near Risca.
Emergency services are currently dealing with a large diesel spillage on Nine Mile Point road Wattsville.
This will affect controlling the vehicle if driving on this road.
Gwent Police have advised motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.
The "prolonged diesel leak" spans approximately two miles, according tot he South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Drivers are advised to take extra care as road surface could be slick.
