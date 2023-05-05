The special medal will be given as a gift from the nation to commemorate the coronation, with members of the armed forces and emergency service workers set to receive the award.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport shared that the medal will be received by anyone who helped make the service happen.

This includes everyone actively contributing to and supporting the event, such as police officers, choristers, military personnel and ambulance workers.

Coronation medal to be awarded to over 400,000 people

The medal is made of nickel silver and features a portrait of Charles and the Queen Consort on one side and the royal cypher, a laurel wreath and the date of the coronation on the other.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “The coronation medal will act as a reminder of the important part each person has played in this moment of history.

“From our armed forces who protect our country to the emergency services who care for us at home, alongside those volunteers who are giving up their time to make this event so special, I am delighted that we can mark their contribution to this special day, and for each and every day that they go above and beyond serving their country.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “The coronation would not be possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants.

“This medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come.”

Along with those who had an active role in the coronation, the medal will also be given to serving members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and armed forces who have completed five full years of service.

Plus, living individual recipients of the George Cross or of the Victoria Cross will also receive one.