Welsh school inspection agency Estyn visited Monnow Primary School February, and has now published a report on the findings.

Inspectors praised the polite and respectful pupils "who trust the staff around them and know who to turn to for support if they need it".

The report described relationships between staff and pupils as "extremely positive and productive", and said pupils were involved in making choices in their learning.

Teachers were praised for personalising lessons and activities according to the needs and interests of the class relating to their experiences of growing up in Bettws.

The report said teachers "skilfully select texts that contain characters and contexts that pupils relate to and that spark their imagination and curiosity" and "planning ensures that most pupils have opportunities to use their skills across the curriculum in a range of interesting contexts".

As a result, inspectors said, many pupils develop positive attitudes to reading and enjoy stories, and a large number of pupils make strong progress in developing mathematical skills and understanding.

However, Estyn advised the school to develop Welsh language skills further by ensuring pupils engage with creative experiences through music sessions and outdoor learning.

Inspectors also noted that teachers "do not always provide enough opportunities for pupils to write at length creatively".

Headteacher Lisa Bowden, who was appointed at the start of the current academic year, was also praised. The report said: "The headteacher provides clear, purposeful and effective leadership that has had a positive impact on the work of the school in a relatively short period."

Inspectors said staff at the school "feel valued" and are "empowered" to make decisions in the best interests of pupils, and leaders "identify opportunities for further improvement".

However, in some cases opportunities to further develop the skills of teachers and teaching assistants has not been identified.

Recommendations made by Estyn:

Improve attendance;

Improve standards in Welsh;

Further develop professional learning to improve consistency of teaching and the work of teaching assistants.

The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.