Public feeling towards the Government appears to be quite negative at the moment, as evidenced by the Tories losing hundreds of council seats so far to Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

With more than half the councils still yet to declare results it is set to be a dire outcome locally for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Following these results coming in some may wonder when the next general election will be, and if the Conservatives might lose power in Parliament for the first time since 2010.

Keir Starmer celebrating Labour taking control of Medway Council for the first time in 25 years (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

When is the next UK general election?





According to the Parliament website the next general election can take place in December 2024 or January 2025.

No official date has been confirmed yet but the maximum term of a Parliament is five years from the day on which it first met.

The current Parliament first met on December 17, 2019, and will automatically dissolve on December 17, 2024, unless it has been dissolved sooner by the King.

Polling Day would be expected to take place 25 days later, not counting weekends or any bank holidays that fall within this period.

How did Rishi Sunak respond to local election losses?





Mr Sunak insisted it was “hard to draw firm conclusions” from the initial results after speaking to staff at Conservative Campaign Headquarters in central London on Friday morning (May 5).

He added: “It’s always disappointing to lose hardworking Conservative councillors, they’re friends, they’re colleagues, and I’m so grateful to them for everything they’ve done.

“But in terms of the results, it’s still early. We’ve just had a quarter of the results in but what I am going to carry on doing is delivering on the people’s priorities.”

Overall, the Tories lost control of several councils such as Tamworth, Brentwood, North West Leicestershire and East Lindsey.

Additionally, they outright lost some such as Plymouth and Stoke-on-Trent, with Labour gaining Medway from them for the first time in 25 years.