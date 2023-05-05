But all this pomp isn't for everyone, and some will be looking for something else to do.

With that in mind, we have put together a list of things to do instead of watching the coronation.

Some of these ideas are, as always, dependent on the ever-unpredictable Welsh weather.

Go for a walk in the countryside

We're blessed with some of Britain's most picturesque countryside in Gwent.

Whether it's the Wye Valley, Wentwood, the Levels or the Twmbarlwm peaks, there's plenty to see.

What's more, you could even stop off at a pub on the way round.

We recently put together a list of a few walks with pubs en route.

Make sure you take a waterproof coat, as it looks like it could rain.

Pretend you're the king or queen of one of Gwent's castles

What better way to keep your mind off the royal family, than by pretending to be a king or queen yourself...

In any case, the castles in Chepstow, Caldicot, Ragland and more offer a great day out for history buffs and kids of all ages.

Make sure to check opening times and entrance fees.

Head to the beach

You'll have to head a bit further afield for this one, but Barry is a popular destination for many of our readers.

What's more British that a walk on the beach on a drizzly day.

A seagull might even steal your chips. Perfect.

If the sun does appear, Barry beach is a great place to take the family for a day out by the sea.

Go for a picnic

Across the five boroughs of Gwent, there are plenty of places which would make the perfect places to get out for a picnic.

In no particular order, there are 10 places for you to try out here.

Take your bike out for ride

Getting out into the countryside on your bike is a perfect way to unwind after a week at work.

Despite the changeable weather predicted for the weekend, what better time to have a look at some of our favourite places to go for an off-road bike ride in Gwent.

Here are some great local routes for you to enjoy.