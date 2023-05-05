PARAMEDICS and police were called to a one-vehicle crash in Trevethin, Pontypool, which caused a road to be closed.
Emergency services were called to the incident in Leigh Road at around 9.50pm last night, May 4.
The crash involved one car and, according to police, no injuries were reported.
The road re-opened at around 11.15pm.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Leigh Road, Trevethin at around 9.50pm on Thursday, May 4.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
“The collision involved one car. No injuries were reported.”
