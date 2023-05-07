If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Shant, seven years old, female, German Shepherd.

Shant is a beautiful affectionate girl who we can’t believe is still in kennels after seven long months.

She is such a sweet girl who loves having cuddles, going on walks and playing with her toys, especially her football.

Shant would be an amazing only dog in a home and she can live with dog-savy older children who are respectful and kind.

Recently Shant has been sharing her kennel with another dog and they have been getting on so well and playing all day so she would love a home where positive socialisation with other dogs continues.

She’s waited seven years to be given your love and the life she deserves.

Bob Marley, nine years old, male, Border Collie.

Bob Marley is the world’s most special Collie.

He sadly started losing his eyesight at two years old after being brought up as a working dog, now at nine he doesn’t let it stop him from enjoying life.

He is the most affectionate friendly little boy who listens well to you when out walking, loves having a good sniff and is happy meeting people.

Bob Marley just wants love and then returns it ten-fold.

He is a calm boy who would do well in a loving home who’d take him on little adventures with them, give him a comfy bed, lots of cuddles and good food.

Bob Marley has never lived in a home before so will need understanding adopters to help him learn housetraining and settle in although we don’t think that would take long at all.

Hector, two years old, male, Beagle cross Cocker Spaniel.

Hector is still with us in kennels and we can’t understand why.

He is a bouncy cheeky boy that loves a snuggle and a gentle fuss.

He needs an experienced adult-only home which can commit fully to giving him what he needs.

Hector is a very smart active boy that needs enrichment and exercise throughout the day to help him settle and relax mentally and physically.

Hector is continuing to do well with his training using reward based and redirecting techniques in relation to resource guarding which his future adopters would need to be prepared to carry this on.

Hector isn’t the type of dog that you can just leave to chill all day on the sofa next to you although he does love a lazy snuggle - he is the type of dog that you take out on your adventures with you - to the beach, up mountains, even on the bike.

Hector still sits in his kennel with his head peeking out waiting for the next bit of attention.

Hector will be a project dog but one that will fill your heart with so much pride and love.

Mabel, six years old, female, Boxer.

Mabel is such a sweet soul that is looking for a loving adult only home.

She is happy to potter around, have a play with other dogs and then a good snooze on a comfortable bed.

Mabel can be in a home as an only dog or can live with other resident dogs as long as the adopter is experienced.

Mabel can be reactive to some dogs but then get along great with others so it’s definitely a situation of finding the best fit for them with an adopter who can then continue to introduce them positively and still let them have their own space.

Mabel would love a home where she can enjoy lots of short walks, getting in lots of sniffs and then snuggling up in bed. She is such a sweet soul and would be your best friend.

Alie, six years old, female, Golden Retriever cross Poodle.

Alie is a very lovely girl who is trying so hard to be brave.

She came into the rescue over four months ago, was very nervous of people and not used to being handled.

Now Alie is getting used to being around people and has already learnt how to walk on a lead.

Once you’ve spent a little time with her she will warm up to you and accept a gentle fuss.

Alie needs a kind adult only home that can be patient with her and understand that the world is quite scary but given time and love Alie will realise the world isn’t so scary when she is with you.

She loves her kennel friends and will play with them in the yard or go out for walks happily with them so she will need a confident resident dog in her new home to help her settle in and learn about living in a house.

Alie would make an amazing member of your family if someone would give her that chance.