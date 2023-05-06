The bikes were reportedly taken from a commercial property at around 4.45am on Thursday, May 4, belonging to BikeShredz.

Bikes stolen were:

Marin Alpine Trail E2 large Beige and Grey with black forks;

Marin Alpine Trail E2 medium Beige and Grey with golden forks;

Specialized Levo red/orange.

Speaking to the Argus owner of BikeShredz Nick said: “Three high value full suspension electric mountain bikes were taken by car through the side streets of Caerphilly town.

“Two of these bikes are brand new models and will not be available on the bike market anywhere in the UK.

“The total value is in the region of £20,000.”

The three stolen bikes (Image: Gwent Police)

The three stolen bikes. Picture: Gwent Police

In a Facebook post BikeShredz said they will ‘remain closed for a few days to re-evaluate the future, tidy up and tie up all the loose ends’ and thanked the community for their support.

The Facebook post said: “A quick post to say thank you for all of the messages, shares and general support, absolutely incredible.

“We are genuinely blown away.

“We will remain closed for a few days to re-evaluate the future, tidy up and tie up all the loose ends.

“If you have a bike in with us we will get it back to you over the next few days.

“If you had work booked in please bear with us as we may not be able to help for a little while.

“We are piecing together bits of information along with CCTV, the bikes will be marked and damaged by the way they were loaded, hanging out the back of the vehicle that shot off with the boot still open.

“What an absolute waste.

“We all ride bikes for different reasons, some people just don't understand and probably never will.”

Gwent Police are now investigating the theft.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, please call 101 or DM us on Twitter, quoting log reference 2300143370.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”