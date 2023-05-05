A cottage is defined in the Oxford English dictionary as “a small house, especially in the country” and – while this property has around three acres of grands in rural Monmouthshire, it certainly isn’t small.

Brook Cottage has been substantially extended, updated, and renovated – it is being marketed by Moon & Co [Chepstow] and is listed on Rightmove.

Based in a wildlife haven – boasting wild primroses, cowslips, bluebells, and snowdrops – the cottage includes a “low maintenance” garden with three courtyards.

The cottage is nestled within approximately three acres which includes a paddock bounded by a stream.

The principal gardens include lawn and paved sun terraces, along with a variety of flowering trees, shrubs, and plants. There is also a garage and outbuilding.

When stepping inside the enormous cottage, there is an entrance hall and utility room on the ground floor along with two spacious reception rooms and a kitchen.

The kitchen has a range of “good quality” units suppled by Cymru Kitchens with sold woodwork surfaces over.

There is an inset sink with drainer, a four-ring hob (with extractor oven) and an eye-level double oven. There is also a butler’s pantry and spaces for a dishwasher and a fridge/freezer.

The breakfast area, in the kitchen, has French doors to the garden.

The sitting room – which has two front-facing windows – has exposed wood flooring and a feature fireplace with an inset cast iron wood burning stove.

This is open plan to the drawing room, which includes French doors to a sun terrace.

The cottage also has an annex, which includes an entrance hall, reception room (with a feature fireplace), a bedroom and a shower room.

The first floor of the cottage houses the other six bedrooms – which includes two en-suite shower rooms housing step-in showers).

Bedroom one benefits from French doors to the back garden, and bedroom two has exposed ceiling beam along with a range of built-in wardrobes.

The mint family bathroom, also on the first floor, has a three-piece white suite which includes a panelled bath, along with a toilet and a hand basin.

Find the property on Rightmove here: bit.ly/44AzHG3