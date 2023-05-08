The Welsh Government is planning to introduce a clean air act that it hopes will tackle air and noise pollution, and improve public health.

One of the schemes covered by the proposed new laws would be anti-idling measures, with hefty fines for drivers who leave their engines running unnecessarily.

At a Senedd meeting this week, representatives from local authorities, including Newport City Council, were asked if they were using existing laws to punish idling drivers.

Steven Manning, Newport council’s senior scientific officer for community and environment, told the Welsh Parliament’s climate change committee: “We don’t have a moving traffic offence order in Newport currently – however, it is something that has been looked at and is definitely not off the cards.”

The government wants to bring in anti-idling laws as part of wider measures to cut traffic-related air pollution, including congestion charge-type schemes.

Existing laws give councils powers to fine motorists £20 if they are running their engine while stationary, but the government believes this “does not provide sufficient deterrence to drivers”.

“Neither does the current fixed penalty charge of £20 make it financially viable for local authorities to carry out enforcement,” the Welsh Government said. “While it is acknowledged that fines must be proportionate, the fixed penalty of £20 for stationary vehicle idling is very low.”

This “implies that the current anti-idling regime does not provide incentives for active enforcement”, the government added.

The new clean air act, if passed, would give councils the power to ramp up fines for idling drivers.

“Current thinking is the range could be set at not less than £40 and not more than £80”, the Welsh Government said, adding that any new punishments would have to go out for consultation.

The government has suggested councils could target enforcement around schools, hospitals and care homes, as well as “idling hotspots” such as town- or city-centre transport hubs.

Senedd member Jenny Rathbone called the proposals a “no brainer”.

But a representative from Swansea Council said more research had to be done on the polluting effects or idling compared with the emissions from restarting engines.