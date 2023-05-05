The 59-year-old was found "unresponsive" in Corn Street yesterday morning, Thursday May 4.

Gwent Police today confirmed to the Argus that the woman’s death is an “unexplained sudden death.”

The force continued to say that there is “no evidence of third-party involvement”, and they would not be formally releasing her name at present.

Police in Corn Street, Newport, where a woman was found dead (Image: Newsquest)

The woman, however, has been named locally as Leigh Williams, who a relative said had been sleeping rough.

"She had a great sense of humour, and if you told her not to do something she would do it twice," relative Owain Williams said.

He added that Ms Williams, from the Bridgend area, was a grandmother and was also "survived by her cat".

She had been sleeping outside in the city for some time, he told the Argus.

"There was no support for her," he said. "I know things are hard out here, but there was plenty of punishment and no support."

An emotional Mr Williams also said flowers he had left at the scene earlier today had been taken away.

The force received reports a woman had been found unresponsive at around 7.40am yesterday morning, May 4.

Paramedics were also called to the scene and confirmed the woman had died.

A senior Gwent Police officer has reassured the public to not be "alarmed" over the ongoing activity in the city centre.

Inspector Jennie Tinsley-Brustad said: "Officers will be making further enquiries [and] it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in the area as part of this work, but please don’t be alarmed.

"If you have concerns or questions then please do stop and talk with us."