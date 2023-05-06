Reader Eileen Ward shared these three family photographs with us which tell a lovely story.

The first one was taken in 1937 for the Coronation of King George VI and shows her father Dennis Thomas Leahy, aged, six, after he was crowned "King of the Street" at the coronation celebrations in Colne Street in Newport.

Mrs Ward said: "His mother's sister Kate made the costume. She was a seamstress. It was all made from scraps including cotton wool and toffee papers. He was wearing his mum Elsinor's shoes and the crown was also decorated with toffee papers!"

The picture was taken by Gerrards photography in Newport and was displayed in their shop window for a while.

Then in 1953 Dennis' niece Anthea Turley, who was about five at the time, was named "Queen of the Street", again at the celebrations in Colne Street, this time for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mrs Ward also shared a picture of Dennis' grandson David Saunders, who now lives in Langstone, from the Queen's silver jubilee in 1977.

David was all dressed up in his finery for what Mrs Ward thinks was possibly a school event.