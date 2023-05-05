Christopher Elgafari, from Llanrumney, will appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon accused of killing Mark Lang.

Mr Lang, 54, of Cyncoed, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on April 15, more than two weeks after suffering serious injuries in North Road, Cardiff.

He was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue, in the Cathays area of the city, before the incident happened on March 28.

He is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, at 12.49pm.

Elgafari was charged with attempted murder while Mr Lang remained in a critical condition and appeared in court under those offences on March 31 and April 3.

After Mr Lang’s death, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) recharged Elgafari with murder.

South Wales Police said Mr Lang’s family have been updated and continue to be supported by a family liaison officer.

In a tribute released last month, his partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling.

“I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Mark was a good man with a lot of love to give.

“He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved.

“He will be sorely missed.”