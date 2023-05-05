Rachel and Iain Gilbert were on their way back to the UK after visiting Mr Gilbert’s family in Australia.

He is originally from Albury in New South Wales.

The couple had been married last year while in Australia, ready for a UK wedding celebration set for July 1.

They had spent eight months travelling around the country, before heading back to the UK via Vietnam.

They arrived in Vietnam on Saturday, April 29. However, everything had changed on Tuesday, May 2.

During the night Mr Gilbert began suffering with excruciating head pain, vomiting, and then deteriorated speech and movement.

He was rushed to the hospital thinking it could have been a stroke.

After some tests, an MRI scan revealed a large brain tumour.

Mrs Gilbert’s sister Suzanne Atkins said: “Thankfully the doctors at University Medical Centre of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (where Iain is currently) have said it is operable but they need Iain to be in a stable condition for this to go ahead.”

However, Mr Gilbert’s condition deteriorated drastically throughout the day, resulting in him slipping into a coma.

On the morning of May 3, Ms Atkins said her sister had received the good news that Mr Gilbert was is now stable and responsive.

Their ordeal was not over, though.

Ms Atkins explained that Mr Gilbert’s condition had “been up and down since he went in on Tuesday”.

“Today (Friday) his condition deteriorated again and after another scan the doctors have confirmed that the tumour has grown,” she said.

“Iain is currently in emergency surgery to remove the tumour.”

Ms Atkins has since set up an online fundraising page to help the Gilbert’s with the cost of surgery and any further treatment they may require.

“At the moment Rachel is dealing with this unexpected and devastating situation alone in Vietnam,” she said.

“The funds from this page would make a huge difference in helping with the medical bills that are already stacking up, as well as supporting Rachel to be able to be at Iain's side in Vietnam for however long is necessary.

“We are so thankful for the support that people have already shown as this situation develops. We will keep you updated on this page wherever possible.”

The target was to raise £10,000, but at time of writing it has already raised more than £13,500.

“This is an unexpected and ever-changing situation, we are still unsure what funds will be needed to help both Iain and Rachel in this situation,” Ms Atkins said.

“The support has been incredible and I know that Rachel is incredibly touched by everyone’s generosity.”

To support the Gilberts in Vietnam, visit gofundme.com/f/mjbuvq-iains-unexpected-brain-tumour-surgery-fund