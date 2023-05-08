Edmonton Court in Forge Lane currently has room for 15 residents in 11 flats but owner Grant Zetehmayr wants to rearrange the layout while keeping the same number of flats.

His planning application to Torfaen County Borough Council shows that instead of the current mix of seven one-bedroom flats and four two-bedroom flats the layout would change to accommodate 18 occupants.

That would see the number of two-bedroom flats increase to seven and four flats would have one bedroom.

The application is currently being considered by the planning department and the plans also include storage for eight bicycles and room for eigh bins, split evenly between waste and recyling bins.