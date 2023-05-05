Meon Close, in Bettws, neighbours Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael, and at school drop-off and pick-up times in particular it can become extremely congested with parked cars.

Such is the issue, that residents say they may be forced to take drastic action.

Bill Cleverley is one of “a few in the street” who are fighting the problem.

“Sometimes we can’t even get into the street,” he said.

“Some people park fully on the pavement. You can’t see round the corner.

“They park wherever they like. Across people’s drives. No common sense.

“I’ve had my wing mirror smashed. It’s ridiculous.”

He said that residents were “up in arms” about it.

Another resident, Alyson James, says that on occasion the traffic is so bad that it has been too tight to get her car through to her house.

“The bin men have had to reverse all the way back down, couldn’t pick the rubbish up,” she said.

“What if an ambulance or fire engine had to get through?

“Kids have nearly been knocked over and people on zimmer frames are having to walk up the middle of the road.

“Something serious is going to happen.”

Mr Cleverley (below) has lived on Meon Close for 40 years.

“When I grew up you walked your kids to school. Now they’re too lazy,” he said.

“We need double yellow lines or bollards.”

He said that residents had tried to contact Newport City Council to take action, but they have been “passed from pillar to post”.

“The council just pass the buck,” he said.

“They say it’s the police’s job. The police say it’s the council’s.”

He said that, such is the strength of feeling in the street, drastic action could be required.

“We’re thinking of blocking the street, it’s got to that stage,” he said.

“It’s beyond a joke now.

“We just need some respect.”

Newport City Council and Ysgol Gymraeg Ifor Hael were contacted for comment.