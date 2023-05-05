Haval Amin was caught with around 9,500 cigarettes and 300g of tobacco that were counterfeit at his Timisoara store on Newport’s Corporation Road in August 2021.

The 37-year-old was prosecuted by the city council following an investigation by its trading standards team.

Amin, of Vale Drive, Oldham, admitted six offences and was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court to an eight-week jail sentence that was suspended for 24 months.

He has to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a £30,000 fine as well as £3,022 in costs and a £181 victim surcharge.

Cllr James Clarke, cabinet member for strategic planning, housing and regulation, said: “I’m pleased that the actions of our officers and partners have led to this successful prosecution.

“The sale of illicit tobacco undermines key tobacco control measures and fund criminal activity in our communities.

“We will continue to pursue those who participate in this crime and urge anyone with information about sales of illicit tobacco in the city to report it.”

Anyone with information on the sale of illicit tobacco can report this anonymously via the national ‘No ifs, no buts’ campaign.