Some have reported a "total blackout" as users try and figure out what is wrong.

The issue was first flagged on Downdetector UK on Twitter with the account saying: "User reports indicate Virgin Media is having problems since 4:37 PM BST. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/virgin-media/… RT if you're also having problems #VirginMediadown."

The issue was flagged at around 6:30 pm.

Virgin Media users report 'total blackout' as many left without internet

73% of Virgin users reported landline and internet issues with a staggering 20% saying they were experiencing a "total blackout" while a further 7% had issues with TV streaming.

Around 1835 reports were registered by Downdetector at the time of writing.

One user said of the issue: "Oh look. Utterly useless @virginmedia broadband is down yet again! Who’d have ever thought it? Literally the worst service ever… stopping people from doing stuff using a service they have paid to receive! Utter jokers!"

Another added: "@virginmedia 14 times this month without internet. Why do you even bother existing at this point."

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “There was a very brief issue that disrupted broadband services for some of our customers. This was fixed rapidly and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”