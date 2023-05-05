Rachel Simpson, 39, was employed as a paralegal within the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) when she was arrested in June 2020 by officers from the South Wales Police Anti-Corruption Unit.

Following evidence uncovered through the investigation into the activity of an organised crime group in the Newport area, it became apparent that Simpson had been providing information from police and CPS sources to organised crime groups in Newport and latterly Merseyside for a number of years.

She pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.

The case was then led by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for southern Wales

Detective Inspector Matt Houghton, of Tarian, said Simpson had betrayed the trust of many, including the public.

“Simpson enjoyed a position of trust and responsibility within the CPS which she betrayed, letting down her colleagues, the police and the public,” said DI Houghton.

“Our investigation has resulted in two offences of misconduct in a public office and 29 offences related to the computer misuse act and such was the weight of evidence against her that she had little option but to plead guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Andrew Penhale, Chief Crown Prosecutor, explained what Simpson did.

“As a CPS employee, Rachel Simpson was in a position of trust and was only expected to access sensitive and confidential information when necessary for her job,” said Mr Penhale.

“She regularly accessed material when there was no business need and, on two occasions, the sensitive material she obtained was passed on to organised criminals.

“The CPS expects all staff to act with integrity in handling data held in its systems and Simpson fell well below these standards. We will not hesitate to prosecute individuals who engage in unlawful conduct. We also constantly review our digital systems to ensure they are as secure as possible.”

Simpson was sent to prison for six years.