Yesterday the Argus reported how some customers had faced queues of up to three hours outside Well Pharmacy in Risca - with some being turned away, with the store only allowing two people in for every two that come out.

One customer - named Jo - had been queuing outside Well Pharmacy in Risca to pick up tablets for her 85-year-old immobile mother whose health will be “affected if she doesn’t receive her medication.”

Now the pharmacy has spoken out about the issues, apologising to those affected and saying they are "actively recruiting permanent staff members to bolster the team and enhance their capacity to offer an improved level of pharmacy provision".

A spokesperson said: “We are conscious that pharmacy is currently experiencing some operational challenges, which regrettably impact the standard of service experienced by customers and patients. The Area Operation Manager (AOM) and Regional Operation Manager (ROM) are fully aware of the operational and staffing circumstances.

“As a result, they are actively recruiting permanent staff members to bolster the team and enhance their capacity to offer an improved level of pharmacy provision."

The spokeperson added existing staff were being given "the training, support, and guidance required" to "offer the high levels of customer care we strive for", and that additional staff from other branches of the chain were likely to be drafted in to help out.

“I am genuinely sorry that I can't promise an immediate fix," they added. "However, I assure you that we are aware of the ongoing difficulties and that making improvements is an absolute priority.

“The information from you and other customers is most gratefully received. Although we don't enjoy receiving emails about unacceptable service levels, you and other community members help by providing an insight from a customer's perspective.”

Speaking to the Argus yesterday Jo said: “All the staff have walked out; mum normally gets her prescription delivered every week, but it did not arrive.

“Mum now has none of her tablets and her health will be affected if she doesn’t receive her medication.

“The doctor sent the prescription six days ago to the pharmacy and they said they are not allowed to reproduce any prescriptions to send to a different pharmacy.

“How many other old people are in a similar position where their deliveries haven’t come and can’t receive their medicine.”

People have also taken to social media to voice their frustration in being unable to receive their much-needed medication, Angela Maddox waited “two hours only to be told they didn’t have my medication.”

One Facebook post has over 100 comments with some saying that “staff are in tears.”