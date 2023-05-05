The BBC show was cancelled after 21 series, 234 episodes and 132 comedians, with hosts Dara O'Briain and Hugh Dennis staying on the show throughout.

But, in August 2022 the BBC announced that the popular panel show would be coming to an end after 17 years in a bid to 'try new things'.

Now, Amazon is expected to bring back the show for free on its free streaming service, Amazon Freevee.

Mock the Week to return with Amazon remake

The new version of Mock the Week will be an American remake and is expected to start filming in 2024.

Although a host has not yet been announced, comedian and former host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah will be the executive producer alongside the show's original creator Dan Patterson.

Speaking of the panel shows return, Patterson, who also create Who's Line is it Anyway, said: "After 21 successful seasons on the BBC, we can’t wait to bring the format to the US and work with America’s deep pool of brilliant comedians."

The BBC show saw a wealth of popular comedians join the panel, including the likes of Russel Howard, Rob Beckett, Angela Barnes, Ed Gamble, Nish Kumar and Frankie Boyle.