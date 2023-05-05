This comes after forecasters at the Met Office predicted "unsettled" conditions over the bank holiday weekend.

Poor weather could make the display less safe, forcing the anticipated event to be scaled back or cancelled.

The flyover will see more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Airforce wow spectators as they fly over Buckingham Palace.

Fantastic collection of pictures from our imagery team showing #RedArrows air and ground crews during the first week of pre-season training in #Croatia. With every flight, the team moves that bit closer to being ready to display to millions of people this summer. pic.twitter.com/zODSXY6r3k — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) April 22, 2023

The coronation event is also to include planes from the Red Arrows with the flypast in London taking place at around 2:15 pm.

The six-minute spectacle will be watched by the King and Queen as well as by other members of the Royal Family from the palace balcony.

MOD says safety is its 'primary concern' as bad weather could impact the coronation flypast

A MOD spokesperson told PA: “There are certain weather limits in terms of cloud base and visibility for a flypast involving a large number of aircraft which will need to be met.

“The latest weather information will be obtained from both the Met Office and from our helicopters performing weather checks in advance of the main flypast on Saturday.

“If suitable, the flypast will continue as planned. If not, then there are options available to reduce the numbers of aircraft, with cancellation being the last resort.

“Clearly there are many things the MoD does control, but the weather is not one of them."

The MOD representative added: “Safety will always be our primary concern.”

How to watch the Red Arrows Coronation display

For those not able to watch the display in person, the full routine will be available from the comfort of your own home.

BBC's live coverage of the King's Coronation will kick off on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 7.30 am.

The Coronation service will begin at 11 am from Westminster Abbey with the Red Arrows arriving between 2 pm and 3 pm.