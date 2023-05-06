The pair announced the pregnancy back in February with the baby due this summer.

The couple said upon finding out Jannet was pregnant: "We’re so happy to share our special news!"

The BBC strictly stars have updated fans with Aljaz making a tearful admission in an interview with Hello! Magazine.

Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec says Janette Manrara's pregnancy has been 'hard mentally' and 'physically'





The Strictly Come Dancing star admitted that Janette Manrara's pregnancy had been difficult, telling the interviewer: "It’s hard mentally, it’s hard physically. It’s a big test."

"The struggles some people go through to fall pregnant – I’m just amazed by women."

Aljaz added: "I've found a complete new respect for my beautiful little Janette, who I love more than anything. It’s a little miracle how we got here."

He then spoke about how the pregnancy had been an emotional rollercoaster for him as well as his wife, saying: "I’m pregnant with her – I cry pretty much every single day! I just watched a couple of videos from Britain’s Got Talent and I was sobbing."

This comes after Janette shared pictures of her baby bump after surprising Aljaz's mum back in Slovenia with the good news.

The 39-year-old shared a photo of herself holding her bump while looking out through a window.

The mother-to-be then wrote: "Some very beautiful views and stays on our #babymoon."

"Cannot wait to come back and see the family and these beautiful places as a family of 3," she added.

Users were quick to comment with BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball saying: "Oh baby you look amazing. Love to and A and baby bump x."