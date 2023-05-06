The parcel of land on the Ebbw River was among the lots in the third sale of 2023 by the regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.

Keen interest took its sale price well above its freehold guide of £3,000 to £5,000.

The site includes a riverbank and runs parallel to nearby St Brides Gardens over a total area of 0.47 hectares (1.18 acres).

The land sold on the river to the south of Newport city centre near Duffryn

Auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said the piece of land was in a handy location.

“There was strong interest in this land at auction,” said Mr Bridgeman.

“Its location close to a residential area and inclusion of the riverbank may have helped it attract bids. The new owner now has a variety of options, subject to the necessary consents.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year, with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country.

The fourth auction of 2023 ends on Thursday, June 15.

Lot entries close on May 22, with the online catalogue released on May 26.

