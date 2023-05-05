Christopher Parker appeared at Newport Crown Court on Friday, to be sentenced – but was told the judge was still waiting on a Probation Service report.

The 55-year-old, from Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, admitted at a previous court appearance one charge of driving while disqualified, and one charge of driving without insurance.

The offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence imposed in 2021, the court was told.

Paul Hewitt, defending, urged the judge to adjourn sentencing so that the Probation Service could compile a report on Parker.

Rose Glanville, prosecuting, said there was a “very high risk” the suspended sentence order would be activated.

The judge, Recorder Joanna Evans, adjourned sentencing until June 2.