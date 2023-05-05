A BLAENAU Gwent man must wait another month to learn his fate after he was convicted of two driving offences.
Christopher Parker appeared at Newport Crown Court on Friday, to be sentenced – but was told the judge was still waiting on a Probation Service report.
The 55-year-old, from Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, admitted at a previous court appearance one charge of driving while disqualified, and one charge of driving without insurance.
The offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence imposed in 2021, the court was told.
Paul Hewitt, defending, urged the judge to adjourn sentencing so that the Probation Service could compile a report on Parker.
Rose Glanville, prosecuting, said there was a “very high risk” the suspended sentence order would be activated.
The judge, Recorder Joanna Evans, adjourned sentencing until June 2.
