Lyndsey Duggan was convicted of burglary last June when she admitted trying to burgle a residence in the city, but was caught by the homeowner, whose pregnant wife was sleeping upstairs.

The 37-year-old defendant, of no fixed abode, was handed an 18-month community order for that offence.

But a hearing at Newport Crown Court on Friday was told there had been a “total lack of engagement” with that order in recent months.

Lewis Harrison, prosecuting, urged a judge to re-sentence Duggan because the Probation Service considered her to be an “unmanageable risk in the community”.

Alice Sykes, defending, said Duggan’s burglary conviction was for “low-level offending” and the defendant’s “lack of accommodation” had started a “spiral of not being able to comply” with her court-imposed community order.

The judge, Recorder Eugene Egan, noted Duggan had been required to do 25 days of rehabilitation activities as part of that order, but to date had “completed only three”.

He said it was “evident… the Probation Service made significant and substantial efforts” to support the defendant.

“The blame must lie with you”, he told Duggan.

He also noted the defendant’s “sad history of mental health issues”.

Sentencing Duggan, who is currently in prison for seven days, to a further 14 days behind bars, he told her she must start rebuilding your life” after her release from custody.