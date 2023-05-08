Sport Caerphilly, a branch of the council, is urging residents of all ages to sign-up to play bowls at Oakdale Recreation Ground for free.

From Thursday, May 11, sessions between 5pm and 7pm are to be held every Thursday for six weeks.

Last year, the bowling green was threatened with closure due to a lack of use. In response to this, Penmaen councillors Roy Saralis and Jim Sadler appealed to residents to “use it or lose it”.

More than 50 people signed up to be part of the club last summer, due to the community response, Caerphilly County Borough Council agreed to bring the green back up to standard after it hadn’t been used for some time.

The club opened for the month of September and saw those from four years old to 90-years-old attend, before closing during the winter.

Cllr Saralis said: “The taster sessions this month are an opportunity for the club to establish itself as a community facility – following a use it or lose it situation last year.

“We’re looking for members to play and also volunteer to run sessions in future.”

For further information about the taster sessions, contact Rhys Meredith on email meredro@caerphilly.gov.uk or by calling 07919627426.