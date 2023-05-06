The new monarch will be crowned at midday, with the ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey in London.

The ceremony will see the monarch crowned alongside the Queen Camilla following a 1.3-mile procession in the Gold State Coach.

King Charles arrived alongside Queen Camilla, having travelled from Clarence House this morning.

The pair will begin their procession from Buckingham Palace at 10.20am, arriving at Westminster Abbey at 10.53am, before the service begins at 11am.

After the service ends at 1pm, the newly crowned King will arrive back at Buckingham Palace at 1.33pm, before making his way to the Palace balcony with other members of the Royal Family to watch a flypast at 2.15pm.

What else to look forward to this Coronation weekend

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle.

It will be produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios and will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Prior to the Coronation Concert the Big Lunch will take place.

Neighbours and communities across the United Kingdom are invited to share food and fun together at Coronation Big Lunches.

From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better.

On Monday, The Big Help Out will take place, organised by The Together Coalition.

The Big Help Out will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.