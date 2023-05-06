Two thousand guests will gather in Westminster Abbey for the occasion but you might not recognise all the faces with key roles in the service.

From the Earl Marshal to the Archbishop of Canterbury, here’s what the key players of the coronation will do on the day.

Key players of the King’s Coronation and what they will do

Earl Marshal

The Earl Marshal is in overall charge of the coronation (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, is the person who is in overall charge of the coronation – a role which is hereditary.

You might recognise Oxford-educated father-of-five Edward Fitzalan-Howard, 67, as he was responsible for organising Elizabeth II’s funeral, as well as the Accession and State Openings of Parliament.

The duke, who is reported to be worth more than £100 million, apparently oversees proceedings with a “mixture of flair, timing, absolute precision and with great humour”, but is also reported to be somewhat “pompous”.

A Privy Council “Coronation Committee” is usually formed to oversee the planning.

Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint and crown the King and Queen Consort today (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The Archbishop - Most Revd Justin Welby – will anoint and crown the King and Queen Consort today, May 6.

His duty is to prepare the order of service and to him alone belongs the right of officiating the ceremony.

The archbishop has admitted the coronation is giving him “nightmares”, saying: “I dreamt we got to the point (of the coronation) and I’d left the crown at Lambeth Palace.”

Dean of Westminster

The Dean of Westminster has the right to instruct the sovereign in all matters relating to the ceremony and to assist the archbishop at the anointing (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

The Dean of Westminster, as successor to the medieval abbots of Westminster, has the right to instruct the sovereign in all matters relating to the ceremony and to assist the archbishop at the anointing.

The current dean is Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle who conducted the late Queen’s funeral service.

Members of the Royal Family will play key roles in King’s Coronation

The Prince of Wales is expected to pay homage to his father during the proceedings.

William will be watching a ceremony that he will one day be at the centre of himself.

Kate is a future queen and will be anointed and crowned one day, like Camilla.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all travel in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla in the procession.

The trio will also be expected on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards.

During the service, George, aged nine, will be one of eight Pages of Honour, joining a procession through the nave and assisting with the holding of robes.

The Duke of Sussex does not have a formal role in the coronation but all eyes will be on him as he faces his family in public for the first time since the release of his tell-all memoir Spare.

The Duchess of Sussex will not attend the celebrations and will instead stay at home in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday which falls on the same day.