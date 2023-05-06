Charles was a regular visitor to Gwent over the years during his tenure as the Prince of Wales.

We have been through our archives to share these memories of some of his trips to the area.

Charles at Gwent Police's Newport station in December 1993

Charles pictured in Llanover village during a visit as part of a series of summer engagements in Wales in 2019

Charles shares a joke with Brigadier Robert Atiken CBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent, as he arrives at Blenheim Road Community Primary School in Cwmbran in 2017

In 2020 Charles inspected a carriage during his visit and official opening of CAF train factory in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Charles chats to Pontypool actor Luke Evans in 2017 at a meeting with beneficiaries of The Prince's Trust at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport

Charles and his wife, the then-Duchess of Cornwall listen to speeches at the re-naming ceremony for the Second Severn Crossing to the Prince of Wales Bridge at the Celtic Manor, Newport in 2019

Charles pulls a pint of Butty Bach (a Welsh term meaning 'little friend') ale during a visit to Ponthir House Inn, one of the latest projects opened with a Community Services Fund grant from 'Pub is the Hub', in Ponthir

Charles talks to pupils from Ponthir Church in Wales Primary School during a visit to Ponthir in 2021. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Charles presents Champion awards in the Torwen Sheep to Aled Groucott of Crumlin at the Royal Welsh Show in 2019. Picture: Tim Jones

Charles and The Duchess of Cornwall attend the 90th anniversary of the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO) in Tintern in 2018

Charles and Camilla visited Kate Humble's Humble by Nature in Monmouthshire in 2015 to see first-hand how a small farm can be kept alive by diversification. Picture: www.huwjohn.com

Charles opening the Chepstow forensic science laboratory in March 1980

Charles, general manager John Everard and chairman Terry Matthews take a closer look at a consul which is part of a presentation gift to the then-Prince of Wales during his visit to open Mitel in Caldicot in 1983

Charles at the opening of Mitel in Caldicot in February 1983

Charles talking to Ross Poupy in Abergavenny in July 1994

Charles at Big Pit with Adrian Jones, Elved Lewis and Owen Jones

Charles with 15-year-olds Perry Morgan and Stephen Wheeler at Nantyglo House in 1981

Charles at Tredegar Spartans Youth Club in July 1979

Charles talking to youngsters outside Blackwood Miners Institute in December 1993

Charles talking to children at Ebbw Vale Garden Festival site in May 1991