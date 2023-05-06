The new monarch departed from Buckingham Palace at 10.20am on his 1.3-mile journey to the Abbey.

Thousands of supporters have lined the procession route to catch a glimpse of the King and Queen Camilla as they make their way to the coronation service.

The King will be crowned at midday as The Archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

The newly crowned King and Queen will receive a royal salute in the Palace gardens at 1.45pm before appearing on the balcony alongside members of the Royal Family for the flypast.

What else to look forward to this Coronation weekend

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle.

It will be produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios and will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Prior to the Coronation Concert the Big Lunch will take place.

Neighbours and communities across the United Kingdom are invited to share food and fun together at Coronation Big Lunches.

From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better.

On Monday, The Big Help Out will take place, organised by The Together Coalition.

The Big Help Out will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.