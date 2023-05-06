The monarch will begin his procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey at 10.20am, ahead of the coronation service beginning at 11am.

The ceremony will see the monarch crowned alongside the Queen Camilla following a 1.3-mile procession in the Gold State Coach.

His Majesty will be crowned at midday before the Coronation procession heads towards Buckingham Palace.

The newly crowned King and Queen will receive a royal salute in the Palace gardens at 1.45pm before appearing on the balcony alongside members of the Royal Family for the flypast.

The Royal Family has now tweeted out the view that will meet the King as he departs Buckingham Palace shortly.

Coronation day key timings to know

6am – Viewing areas open along the procession route.

7.15-8.30am – Guests for Westminster Abbey begin to arrive at security checkpoints in Victoria Tower Gardens.

9am – Congregation to be seated inside the Abbey.

9.30-10.45am – Heads of state, overseas government representatives, Government ministers, First Ministers, former PMs, foreign royals and members of the royal family arrive.

9.45am – The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry begin to gather ready for the procession from Buckingham Palace.

10.20am – The King and Queen’s procession sets off from the Palace.

10.53am – The King and Queen arrive at Westminster Abbey.

11am – Charles and Camilla enter the Abbey through the Great West Door and the service begins.

12pm – The King is crowned. The Archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

1pm – The service ends and the newly crowned King and Queen begin their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

1.33pm – Charles and Camilla are expected to enter Buckingham Palace through the Centre Arch.

1.45pm – The King and Queen receive a royal salute from the military in the Palace gardens

Around 2.15pm – The King, Queen and members of the royal family appear on the Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

What else to look forward to this Coronation weekend

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle.

It will be produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios and will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Prior to the Coronation Concert the Big Lunch will take place.

Neighbours and communities across the United Kingdom are invited to share food and fun together at Coronation Big Lunches.

From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better.

On Monday, The Big Help Out will take place, organised by The Together Coalition.

The Big Help Out will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.