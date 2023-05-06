As the King arrived at Westminster Abbey following his 33-minute coronation procession from Buckingham Palace, Prince George was shown playing his part in the ceremony.

Prince George is acting as one of the King’s pages of honour alongside three other schoolboys.

He joined a procession through the nave and assisted with the holding of robes.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter, describing the future King as “adorable”.

With one saying: “Prince George looks adorable and the Prince and Princess of Wales look amazing”.

Another said: “Prince George looks adorable in his attire.”

While a third added: “Big moment for Prince George - imagine at 9 carrying your grandfather’s train knowing one day that will be you..”

During the ceremony, Prince George will be sat in the front row of the Abbey, along with Princess Charlotte, and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate.

Prince Louis, who recently turned five, will take his seat after processing through the abbey, but will retire once the ceremony begins.

What else to look forward to this Coronation weekend

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle.

It will be produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios and will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Prior to the Coronation Concert the Big Lunch will take place.

Neighbours and communities across the United Kingdom are invited to share food and fun together at Coronation Big Lunches.

From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better.

On Monday, The Big Help Out will take place, organised by The Together Coalition.

The Big Help Out will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.