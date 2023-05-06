The Princess of Wales stepped out in regal robes at the coronation, wearing a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.

Her silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Princess Charlotte was dressed in a mini version of the outfit, with her similar silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by the same milliner.

Eight-year-old Charlotte also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis, five, was smartly decked out in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

The youngster’s leg garment was black, complete with Garter Blue stripe.

Prince George meanwhile, was playing his part in his grandfather’s coronation, taking up the role of one of the pages of honour.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter, describing the future King as “adorable”.

With one saying: “Prince George looks adorable and the Prince and Princess of Wales look amazing”.

Another said: “Prince George looks adorable in his attire.”

While a third added: “Big moment for Prince George - imagine at 9 carrying your grandfather’s train knowing one day that will be you..”

During the ceremony, Prince George will be sat in the front row of the Abbey, along with Princess Charlotte, and their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate.

Prince Louis, who recently turned five, will take his seat after processing through the abbey, but will retire once the ceremony begins.

The Duke of Sussex meanwhile, took his seat in the third row for the coronation of his father the King, two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.

Harry, wearing medals pinned to his suit jacket, chatted to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as he entered Westminster Abbey on Saturday in the drizzling rain.

He also nodded and smiled to guests as he walked down the nave of the abbey.

Buckingham Palace had earlier confirmed that Harry and his uncle, the Duke of York, would not have any formal role at the event. They are no longer working royals.

For the late Queen’s funeral last September, Harry sat in the second row at Westminster Abbey, directly behind Charles.