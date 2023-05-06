King Charles III’s coronation procession made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey this morning, ahead of the King’s coronation service.

Joining the procession were the King’s grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And it was the youngest of the children who became an instant star on social media as he was captured greeting the thousands of well-wishers who lined the streets for the procession.

Prince Louis waves to the crowd at his grandfather’s #Coronation pic.twitter.com/QrMc8BexMA — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 6, 2023

One viewer described him as a “cutie” while another said his sister had him on his best behaviour: “Prince Louis will be great today. I know darn well Princess Charlotte has sorted him out!”

Prince Louis, who recently turned five, will take his seat after processing through the abbey, but will retire once the ceremony begins.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte will remain seated in the front row, alongside their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

The Duke of Sussex meanwhile, took his seat in the third row for the coronation of his father the King, two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.

Harry, wearing medals pinned to his suit jacket, chatted to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as he entered Westminster Abbey on Saturday in the drizzling rain.

He also nodded and smiled to guests as he walked down the nave of the abbey.

Buckingham Palace had earlier confirmed that Harry and his uncle, the Duke of York, would not have any formal role at the event. They are no longer working royals.

For the late Queen’s funeral last September, Harry sat in the second row at Westminster Abbey, directly behind Charles.

King Charles III will be crowned at midday as The Archbishop of Canterbury places the St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head. Trumpets will sound and gun salutes will be fired across the UK.

The newly crowned King and Queen will receive a royal salute in the Palace gardens at 1.45pm before appearing on the balcony alongside members of the Royal Family for the flypast.