The King was officially crowned at a ceremony held in Westminster Abbey this morning.

Kate, along with William, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, was in attendance in the front row of the ceremony, while Prince George served as a Page of Honour.

The Princess of Wales wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.

Her silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The princess’ earrings were a touching tribute to William’s late mother, with the pearl and diamond pieces belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales.

She also wore Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950.

Princess Charlotte was dressed in a mini version of the outfit, with her similar silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by the same milliner.

Eight-year-old Charlotte also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis, five, was smartly decked out in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

The newly crowned King will now return to Buckingham Palace, along with the Royal Family, arriving at 1.33pm.

The newly crowned King and Queen will receive a royal salute in the Palace gardens at 1.45pm before appearing on the balcony alongside members of the Royal Family for the flypast.

What else to look forward to this Coronation weekend

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle.

It will be produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios and will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Prior to the Coronation Concert the Big Lunch will take place.

Neighbours and communities across the United Kingdom are invited to share food and fun together at Coronation Big Lunches.

From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better.

On Monday, The Big Help Out will take place, organised by The Together Coalition.

The Big Help Out will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.