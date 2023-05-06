After the new King was crowned, the Prince was no longer present alongside Princess Charlotte and his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Moments before, the youngster had been seen in the front row of King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster fidgeting and yawning.

As the King began to make his way out of Westminster Abbey, Louis was seen back with his family.

Prince Louis waves to the crowd at his grandfather’s #Coronation pic.twitter.com/QrMc8BexMA — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 6, 2023

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal celebrations.

He was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as his “Gan Gan” the late Queen told him what was happening.

The now-fourth-in-line to the throne was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather Charles during the Jubilee pageant and giving his mother Kate a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show.

Prince Louis to make a balcony appearance

The Prince will now travel from the ceremony in a carriage with his parents as well as his brother and sister.

Members of the Royal Family will also follow the King and Queen back to Buckingham Palace with some also joining them on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

It's believed that Prince Louis will make an appearance on the balcony.