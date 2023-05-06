Louis was joined by his siblings George and Charlotte as well as parents William and Kate in one of the carriages that was part of the procession.

He was seen waving and even steaming up the window as he leant forward in the carriage to see what was going on outside.

Earlier in the service, Prince Louis was seen fidgeting and yawning before seeming to disappear.

He later returned to his seat with his family as the King started to make his way out of Westminster Abbey.

So sweet Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte waving to the crowds with Prince William Princess Kate and Prince George#Coronation #PrinceandPrincessofWales #PrinceLouis #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceGeorge pic.twitter.com/nBEBmMnMUX — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) May 6, 2023

Prince Louis waves to spectators from carriage during procession

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal celebrations.

He was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as his “Gan Gan” the late Queen told him what was happening.

The now-fourth-in-line to the throne was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather Charles during the Jubilee pageant and giving his mother Kate a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show.

Prince Louis is expected to make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace today when the procession returns to its grounds.