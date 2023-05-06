The newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony, along with other members of the Royal Family, shortly to witness the flypast.

However, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed, as feared, that the spectacle will be scaled down as a result of the weather.

The display was planned to include more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force – including the Red Arrows.

King Charles III was officially crowned at Westminster Abbey earlier today.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The monarch was crowned at midday as The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St Edward’s Crown on his head.

To mark the historic occasion, trumpets sounded across the country and gun salutes were fired.

Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on his head.

The historic moment, watched around the globe, was a fulfilment of the King’s destiny, but followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September after a 70-year reign.

What else to look forward to this Coronation weekend

On Sunday, a special Coronation Concert will be held at Windsor Castle.

It will be produced, staged and broadcast live by the BBC and BBC Studios and will bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.

The centrepiece of the Coronation Concert, ‘Lighting up the Nation’, will see the country join together in celebration as iconic locations across the United Kingdom are lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Prior to the Coronation Concert the Big Lunch will take place.

Neighbours and communities across the United Kingdom are invited to share food and fun together at Coronation Big Lunches.

From a cup of tea with a neighbour to a street party, a Coronation Big Lunch brings the celebrations to your neighbourhood and is a great way to get to know your community a little better.

On Monday, The Big Help Out will take place, organised by The Together Coalition.

The Big Help Out will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation.

The aim of The Big Help Out is to use volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.