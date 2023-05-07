POLICE have imposed a dispersal order for a Monmouthshire park after reports of "disorder" in the area.
The dispersal order is now in effect and will be in place until 6.30pm on Monday, May 8.
The order covers Bailey Park in Abergavenny.
It gives officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.
If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
The order was put in place, Gwent Police say, following reports of disorder in the area.
