The pair could be seen running across the stage at the end of MB14’s act, where he created impressive vocal ranges and mesmerising musical rhythms.

Also known as Mohamed Belkhir on his YouTube channel, his description on the streaming platform says: “My art is based on the human voice: I basically mix up singing, beatboxing and rapping into a musical cocktail, with the help of my loopstation.

“My ultimate dream is to one day become a great singer and vocal player, and maybe even to create a vocal band, like Naturally 7 or Pentatonix!”

ITV's Ant and Dec hit golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell said the I’m A Celeb… South Africa hosts charged “like greyhounds out of a track” to press the gold button for MB14 in front of himself and the other judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

McPartlin exclaimed: “We love him. We love him."

As MB14, who is originally from France was showered in golden confetti on stage, McPartlin hugged him and continued: “Well done, that was brilliant, I loved everything about that. Take a bow.”

Donnelly added: “Yeah we like him.”

ANOTHER GOLDEN BUZZER?! You only get ONE, Bruno! 🫢



Tune in next week on SUNDAY at 7:40PM on @ITV and @WeAreSTV to see what act was SO good, @brunotonioli had to press that Golden Buzzer AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/LVFlzZrsG7 — BGT (@BGT) May 6, 2023

Tonioli said he was “hypnotised” by MB14’s music and it made him want to dance.

Dixon explained: “You are phenomenal we have never had anyone like this on the show. You are phenomenal.”

Cowell went on to add: “I don’t know where you have been… it doesn’t matter where you are from, this was phenomenal.

“One of these great great great auditions you will never ever forget.”

What is the golden buzzer on BGT?





When one of the judges or presenters Ant and Dec press the golden buzzer, it means the act will automatically go through to the live semi-finals of the show.

Previously on this year’s series, a children's dance group from Uganda secured the golden buzzer from newcomer judge Tonioli in a moment branded “magical” by Simon Cowell.

The group called ‘Ghetto Kids’ is made up of disadvantaged and orphaned children between the ages of five and 13.

After the dance routine in which the group wore matching green patterned outfits, Tonioli said: “I was literally exploding. I am telling you, you should be proud of yourself. I can’t wait to see you back”.

Simon Cowell said the golden buzzer had never been pressed before or during a performance but said it was still a "magical" moment.

Simon Cowell added: “I think it’s incredible. You’re so young, you’ve flown all the way, no fear, this is an audition we’re going to remember and it was brilliant.

Britain's Got Talent is available to watch on Saturday’s from 8pm on ITV1 and on ITVX