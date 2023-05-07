The event returned to the stately home on Friday, May 5 and is there until Monday, May 8.

For the first time – every ticket will include free entry to the house and gardens.

Bois Y Bryan - Cwmbran sea shanty group

Entry to the festival site is free all weekend – but parking is paid for – and there will be free dance displays from folk dance groups, including a team from Newport’s twin town of Heidenheim in Germany.

Topaz Tribal, Abergavenny, global caravan belly dance

There will be a huge farmers market on site throughout the weekend, and free music concerts.

For more information and tickets, visit tredegarhousefestival.org.uk