TREDEGAR House Folk Festival has returned to Newport this weekend.
The event returned to the stately home on Friday, May 5 and is there until Monday, May 8.
For the first time – every ticket will include free entry to the house and gardens.
Bois Y Bryan - Cwmbran sea shanty group
Entry to the festival site is free all weekend – but parking is paid for – and there will be free dance displays from folk dance groups, including a team from Newport’s twin town of Heidenheim in Germany.
Topaz Tribal, Abergavenny, global caravan belly dance
There will be a huge farmers market on site throughout the weekend, and free music concerts.
For more information and tickets, visit tredegarhousefestival.org.uk
