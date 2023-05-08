Over the next few days we will be featuring the pets on the shortlist.

Each day a voting form will be published in the paper - and you need one of those to be able to vote. Just tick which pet you support and send the form back to us (the address is on the form).

Once all the votes are in the overall winner of the competition will be announced.

Lola the Lilac Mini Lop Rabbit is owned by Sally Cooper, of Newport.

Sally said: "She always likes to join in the action with whatever we are doing in the house. She really is part of our family and has her own little bedroom in the house. Most people have a cat or a dog in the house but we have a rabbit.

Charlie belongs to Leah Lester, of Newport.

She said: "Charlie is a seven-year-old Labrador and is perfect in every way.

"In October I started my own dog home boarding and walking business called Lester's Retreat.

"Everyday Charlie is so excited to see his new friends, the way he looks out for them all and makes them feel at home, is absolutely amazing. I am so proud of him. He is so special to us and is truly the heart of our family."