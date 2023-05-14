Cameron Carlson, 24, from Bettws, is a youth engagement officer for Wales-wide skills and training provider Itec. He is responsible for helping Newport and Blackwood teens build their confidence, gain new skills, and explore employment opportunities.

The company said that Carlson's own struggles as a teen, such as lack of support from carers and experiencing depression, are what motivated him to be the trusted mentor that he never had growing up. He credits his foster carers as the reason he was able to work through his challenges and attend university.

“The lasting effects of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis has affected so many young people which has heightened their anxiety around their next steps in life,” said Mr Carlson. “As a result, a lot of these young people are in danger of becoming NEET (not in education, employment, or training).

“The work I do is important because it gives young people the opportunity to explore their options and access support to help them reach their full potential - something that I never got as a teen, which has fuelled my passion as a youth engagement officer and has helped me to understand learners on a deeper level.”

Mr Carlson's work usually involves meeting with learners either at their homes or Itec centres to build relationships - although he also makes efforts to engage with young people in public places such as schools, community centres, food banks, and fast-food restaurants to explain how can help them with their future.

“Being positive, relatable and honest is key when you’re working with young people because lot of them have not had someone that they can trust in their lives," he said.

"I understand what that feels like so I try my best to be a friendly face that they can turn to for advice, support, or guidance.

“I often share my own story to show them that we all have problems, but these problems don’t have to hold us back from reaching our full potential. I find it a great way of giving teens inspiration for their own personal growth by framing it from the perspective of someone who understands.”

Adele Hughes, operations manager for Jobs Growth Wales + at Itec, praised Mr Carlson and other youth engagement officers with the organisation as "a valuable asset".

“With the challenges that young people are facing today, engaging with them in a community setting has helped us to break down barriers," she said.

Itec works with 16-19 year olds across Wales, giving them the skills, qualifications and experience they need to step onto the career ladder and get into higher education, apprenticeships, or employment.