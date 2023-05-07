The 52-year-old DJ has said she is “absolutely gutted” that she will no longer present the show from the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday evening (May 7).

The star-studded event will see the likes of Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie take to the stage.

Scott Mills will replace Ball and will chat to the crowd ahead of the concert, while Dermot O’Leary will be backstage speaking to the stars before they perform.

On Sunday morning, Ball tweeted: “Absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me. Was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later.

“@radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered. I’m heading back to bed.”

The King and Queen and other members of the royal family will join around 20,000 members of the public at the Coronation Concert to continue the celebrations after their crowning at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

The show will be hosted by Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville and Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls will also perform.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang are also in the line up.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls, singer Sir Tom Jones and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse will also make an appearance via video.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch.

The concert on the castle’s East Lawn will also see TV presenter Clara Amfo and Diversity dance troupe member Jordan Banjo speaking to the artists backstage.

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Sunday, May 7 from 8pm.