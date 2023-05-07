The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 9.7 per cent annual growth.

The average Newport house price in February was £243,492, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5 per cent increase on January.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Wales, where prices decreased 0.6 per cent, and Newport outperformed the one per cent drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Newport rose by £22,000 – putting the area fifth among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Carmarthenshire, where property prices increased on average by 14.8 per cent, to £214,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Gwynedd lost 1.3 per cent of their value, giving an average price of £201,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Newport in February – they increased 0.9 per cent, to £426,796 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 10.9 per cent.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached: up 0.5 per cent monthly; up 9.9 per cent annually; £255,934 average;

Terraced: up 0.1 per cent monthly; up 9.4 per cent annually; £186,006 average;

Flats: up 0.6 per cent monthly; up 6.4 per cent annually; £126,900 average.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Newport spent an average of £206,000 on their property – £18,000 more than a year ago, and £64,000 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £289,000 on average in February – 40 per cent more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Newport compare?





Buyers paid 13.1 per cent more than the average price in Wales (£215,000) in February for a property in Newport. Across Wales, property prices are higher than those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

The most expensive properties in Wales were in Monmouthshire – £365,000 on average, and 1.5 times as much as more than in Newport. Monmouthshire properties cost 2.7 times as much as homes in Blaenau Gwent (£137,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Newport: £243,492;

Wales: £215,343;

UK: £287,506.

Annual growth to February:

Newport: +9.7 per cent;

Wales: +6.4 per cent;

UK: +5.5 per cent.

Best and worst annual growth in Wales: