Street parties were held in parks, streets and greens all across the city, with bunting, masks, costumes and - of course - lots of food and drink to enjoy.

Newport City Council had organised a large event at Beechwood Park which drew the crowds.

Various stages saw musical acts performing and there was also a lot of food on offer.

Slightly more unusually, there were also a couple of music-loving giant bees wandering around which, if you see the video below, were enjoyed more by some members of the crowd than others.

Giant squirrels also attended the event, which centered around the house in the centre of the park.

Luckily, the weather was nothing like it was on Coronation day, with sun and warm temperatures throughout.

What's more, there were numerous offers of free food to your intrepid Argus reporters - which were gladly accepted.

Chief among these were the free cakes at Thompson Avenue in Lliswerry which went down a treat.

Local councillor Andrew Sterry had helped to organise the event.

"Last year we had one for the platinum Jubilee. Now we want to do it annually," he said.

"It’s a good chance to get out and meet your neighbours.

"We’ve had twice as many here compared to last year.

"We raised the funds ourselves - £1,500 in total.

"There’s a DJ and a band coming, a nice surprise for everyone."

Also in Lliswerry, Henson Street were out partying in much the same way that the street's residents had been doing nearly 100 years ago.

An old picture owned by a resident whose family has lived in the street for generations, shows locals celebrating the coronation of King George VI back in 1937.

Today's festivities were organised by Jodie Burke and her husband Kevin - the announcer for Newport County AFC.

"We’ve given keepsakes to the kids," Mr Burke explained.

"There’s been a real community spirit, it’s been so nice to see.

"Everyone knows each other now."

More community spirit was to be had in Bassaleg, where residents of the Forge Lane cul-de-sac had joined 20 tables together and gathered enough bunting together to get the Guiness Book of Records press office scrambling for their phones.

Organiser Alistair Church said: "The Lottery gave us the money to put this on.

"There’s been a good community feel, we’ve had a bunting factory going on up here.

"Everyone has brought their own food.

"There's around 120 people in attendance, despite this being very weather dependant.

"It’s nice to be out and doing stuff again.

"We’re even holding a dog competition later in the day."

In Blaeanavon, the town came out to celebrate the coronation with a street party that must have been in one of the most picturesque locations in the county.

Blaenavon Town Council, in association with Forgeside RFC, put on a party with bands, a DJ, bouncy castle and raffle.

There were stalls selling flowers and cakes and residents had their picnics out, the bunting up, and a glass of fizz in hand.

The weather held off and actually got better as the day drew on with kids frolicking on Forgeside RFC’s pitch.

Mayor of Blaenavon Town Council Nathan Matthews said the day had been a great success.

“It has been really popular and good to see so many people turn out for the coronation,” said Mayor Matthews.

You might think when has the king ever been to Blaenavon, but it was only in 2016 that King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the heritage town, which is a credit to the proud industrial past of Wales.

In Bridge Street in Usk there was also a sea of bunting on display and window decorations in all the shops as the town came out to celebrate the coronation.

Chief executive of Monmouthshire County Council, Paul Matthews, said it was "lovely to see the whole town of Usk having a party".

A brass band and even a male voice choir performed for attendees in the town centre.

